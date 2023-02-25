ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Black History Month continues in Elmira as an event took place on Saturday to celebrate and honor black artists through a number of forms.

The community rallied to support black artists, singers, dancers, vocalists, and more inside the Ernie Davis Community Center on Saturday and to be appreciated for their talents.

The event held special dance groups performed by local children, while the artwork was displayed in the back of the gymnasium for all to see.

Special presentations were held as well where local kids represented a person of history and told their story.

A local fashion club even put on a fashion show for the audience to enjoy, all while gathering people together to honor black history.

“We came out to represent and celebrate black excellence and all the diversity of the things that we do in the community,” said Troy Council, one of the founders of Program of P.E.A.C.E. “We were able to showcase a little bit of that here today from the dancing to the artwork in the back, to even the food that we’re giving out to the people,” he said.

At the end of the event, a bagged lunch was put together for anyone who wanted one and was provided by Buffalo Wild Wings.

Program of P.E.A.C.E. worked alongside the EOP and Elmira-Corning NAACP to put the event together, they wanted to thank the community for turning out and continuing to support what they do.