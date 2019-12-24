Celebration of life held for Tessa Majors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life was held Saturday for 18-year-old Tessa Majors who was fatally stabbed in an NYC park last week.

Over 1,200 people attended the private event, including family, friends and faculty from STAB.

“Today Tess is alive in those people and places where she dragged up so many hills to become more proximate versions of who and what she thought they ought to be,” said David Lourie.

The celebration included musical performances, readings and remarks by her friends and classmates.

“Our world was shattered and disordered but I’d think Tess would look down to us, extend a hand, and maybe with a roll of the eyes and say it’s okay to cry, but get up you weirdo, dust yourself off, quit your whining, jump up and down and dance,” said David Smith.



