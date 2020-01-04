Cellino and Barnes plan to open separate law firms, Cellino says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The personal injury law firm of Cellino & Barnes may be dissolved in the near future.

New legal documents released on January 3, 2020, confirm that Stephen E. Barnes and Ross M. Cellino Jr. will break up Cellino & Barnes.

This follows a legal battle that has gone on for years.

“Barnes now accepts the reality of this situation and has advised this Court that he will consent to a dissolution of Cellino & Barnes P.C.,” Cellino wrote in an affidavit.

Barnes and Cellino are making plans to open separate law firms within the next 30 days, according to Cellino’s affidavit.

Cellino wrote that he has been attempting to split up the firm since 2016.