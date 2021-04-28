Centertown Garage construction to begin in the coming days

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Centertown Parking Garage, on 101 West Gray Street, will be undergoing construction as a part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in the Southern Tier.

Two years ago, Governor Cuomo announced that downtown Elmira was selected as the winner of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Brent Stermer, 2nd District Councilman for the City of Elmira, explained how some of this money will be going towards the Centertown Parking Garage.

“It is going to get some holes cut into all of the stairwells and it will be lit up,” said Stermer. “Each floor will be color coded and symbol coded. It is a part of the Governor’s office. A couple of years ago, [they] gave us money to redo Clemens Square, redo the parking garage, and redo the Lake Street Bridge.”

When the selection was first announced, it stated:

Under the DRI, Elmira will focus on attracting new businesses and skilled workers, strengthening arts and cultural attractions, expanding housing options for all income levels, and developing amenities to support and enhance downtown living and quality of life. The plan will include a greater variety of retail and housing, improving the aesthetics of downtown and capitalizing on natural assets such as the Chemung River. New York State’s Government Website

The construction is set to begin in the coming days.