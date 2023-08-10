SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Chamberlain Acres in Southport is inviting members of the community to come out and celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week with them on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Chamberlain Acres’ market holds over a dozen vendors and local farmers selling their goods to the community. On top of fresh quality items, two local food trucks, Heidi Ho’s and Slick Angels, will be available for lunch.

As part of the celebration, a number of giveaways will be held on Sunday, including a large gift basket that’ll be raffled off to a lucky customer.

Another way the market is celebrating is by once again taking part in the America’s Farmers Market Celebration.

Sponsored by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, this year’s competition puts thousands of farmer’s markets across the country up against each other on a voter-based system to decide the best farmers market in the country, all for a portion of $15,000.

The contest has a number of categories based on national rank, regional rank, and state rank, Chamberlain Acres currently holds 80th in the country, 17th in the northeast, and 4th in New York, and they need the community’s help to get them higher on the list.

If you’d like to vote, you can go to the Chamberlain Acres page on the contest’s website. Voting ends Sept. 15, and if you’d like to visit The Chamberlain Acres Farmer’s Market this Sunday, the hours run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.