AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18th: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We are starting the week off on an active note. When do we return to quiet conditions? Details below:

TODAY:

Showers will slowly taper off throughout this morning. We are in the 40s for most of the day, and gradually cool throughout the afternoon as cooler air filters in behind the system. Showers turn spotty by noon, with a dry slot in store for midday.

TONIGHT:

The flood watch along with several flood warnings remain in place throughout the evening. We will see a few spotty showers picking back up during the evening, that will mix with wet snowflakes late tonight. Snow showers sweep through with a secondary cold front moving in overnight, which could linger into Tuesday with the help of the lake effect. Temperatures tonight are in the low 30s and upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

After the initial snow showers on Tuesday, high pressure begins to build in later that evening, and the rest of our week stays mainly quiet. The days are about to start getting longer with the winter solstice just 4 days away, and we’ll be heading into the season mostly dry. A chance for showers is possible heading into the weekend, otherwise, we are dry into the holidays.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CHANCE MORNING SNOW.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 46

Have a great day!

