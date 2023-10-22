AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22nd: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22nd: 37°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A chilly day with temperatures leaning below average is in store for today. Will October see any more warm sunny day? Details below:

TODAY:

Between cloudy skies and gust winds, our Sunday looks to be on the chilly side. Temperatures today only top off in the mid to upper 40s. We have a chance for a few brief lake effect showers and clouds off the lake help to keep us cool as well. Wind gusts this afternoon and evening will be between 20-35 mph.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we fall into the upper to mid-30s, and wind gusts pick up late this evening. We are starting to dry off, and any chances for lingering lake effect showers taper off. Some areas with drizzle could see wet snowflakes, but mainly our higher elevations.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure settles in by Monday afternoon, which helps decrease cloud cover for the evening. that will allow one last night in the 30s and 40s as any heat we get during the day escapes. Otherwise, temperatures are on the rise throughout the week as sunshine warms us up. We likely won’t see chances for widespread showers returning to the Twin Tiers until the weekend.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62

Have a fabulous day!

