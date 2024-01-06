AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6th: 17°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- We are coming to the end of our first snowy day of 2024, and more snow is still to come. How are we heading into the next week? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Snow showers are expected to continue throughout the evening. A winter storm warning is still in place for the entirety of the Twin Tiers. As steady showers slow down, scattered snow showers will follow before slowing down overnight. Temperatures tonight are in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow, we’ll see a few more snow showers that are mainly light, scattered, and lake-enhanced. Those could start as early as before sunrise and continue through the midday, before tapering off in the evening. Temperatures are in the mid to low 30s.

START OF THE WEEK:

Another isolated, lake-effect snow shower is possible Monday morning, but high-pressure returns to keep us dry for the start of the work week. We are already tracking another system from Tuesday to Wednesday, which could arrive with mixed precipitation, heavy rainfall concerns, and gusty winds up to 55 mph. Between the chance for heavy rainfall and snowmelt, localized flooding concerns will be possible. More details on this system will come as we move into the week.

SUNDAY: SCT’D SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: PM SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 45

Have a GREAT night!

