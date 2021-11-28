Chandler’s Antique and Artisan Market Hosts its 1st Indoor Craft Fair and Openhouse in the Twin Tiers

SAYRE, P.a. WETM) – One local market is creating opportunities for small businesses in the Twin Tiers to blossom. Chandler’s Antique & Artisan Market in Sayre, P.a allowed crafters in the area to sell their products and promote their brand for the holidays. for their 1st indoor holiday craft fair and open house.

“We opened up a little bit of extra space to individuals that want to come in and show their passion towards different crafts,” said Caleb Chandler, Manager, Chandler’s Antique and Artisan Market

One local family-run business in the Twin Tiers joined the craft show for the 1st time, hoping to gain exposure.

“If I could sell probably 50 percent of my product, I would be good. That was my expectation. I didn’t know what the turnout would be just because of the pandemic. We weren’t sure if the community would come out,” said Savannah Gardner, Owner/ Operator, The Crafting Crazies

While they held on to the hope that this fair would unfold with a great deal of support, the crafting crazies understood that some people might be absent from the event due to local shoppers choosing to purchase items online.

“A lot of people are shopping online. They don’t want to be out mingling with the people. It was nice that they set up an event like this and gave people the opportunity to come out and support. We sell stuff online as well,” said Gardner

The market plans to hold off on doing another indoor event until next year.

“We try to do them every month, whether it’d be a craft show like this or an outdoor flea market where we provide opportunities for people to come in. This particular craft show is our first indoor one. We probably won’t see another one for another couple of months,” said Chandler

The goal is to offer more indoor and outdoor events for the community to Garner the support of the twin tiers shortly.