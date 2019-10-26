Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Changes proposed for New York’s endangered species list

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The eastern hellbender will get more protection and the bald eagle and peregrine falcon will get less under proposed changes to New York’s list of endangered and threatened species.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing removal of 19 species from the state’s endangered and threatened list. Those species including the bald eagle and peregrine falcon show significant population growth, making them no longer threatened. There are now 390 pairs of breeding bald eagles in New York, compared to one pair when they were listed as endangered in 1973.

The agency is proposing to add 18 other species as threatened or endangered. They include several species of freshwater mussels, the common nighthawk and the eastern hellbender salamander.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now