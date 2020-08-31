Charity breakfast for Nicholai Just a major success

On Sunday a Watkins Glen restaurant Kookalaroc’s partnered with a local organization, Spirit of Schuyler, to help a child in need. That child? Young Nicholai Just who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder. Owner of the Kookalaroc’s, Lorraine and her business partner Mark, organized a charity breakfast along with the non-profit organization Spirit of Schuyler and raised over one thousand dollars Sunday morning alone for Nicholai.

Older brother of Nicholai, Adam Just, had nothing but positive words Sunday morning, “We just want to say thank you. A very nice big heartfelt thank you to Spirit of Schuyler and Kookalaroc’s for all of their help and contributions to help Nicholai.”

Kookalaroc’s partners with multiple non-profit organizations and hosts charity breakfasts during the Formula One race series. The breakfasts are free but donations are asked to help out each particular cause. The charity breakfasts are run solely by the owners and volunteers while the staff preps for their usual lunchtime opening. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the cause being honored.

The family has set up a Facebook donation page for help with Nicholai’s journey.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2745481102362221/10217460349084153/