Checkpoint Gaming Lounge reopening in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Checkpoint Gaming Lounge is reopening on Apr. 3 in the Arnot Mall for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Jonathan and Amanda Wylie, owners of Checkpoint Gaming Lounge, had to close their doors to the public with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The pandemic boosted the popularity of video games to levels never seen before. However, Jonathan and Amanda had to put their controllers down as their business revolves around in-person entertainment.

“We are very excited to reopen after the pandemic,” said Jonathan. “We’ve been closed for over a year and we worked very hard to get Checkpoint Gaming Lounge open back in 2018. It was my dream job to do this.”

From birthday parties to bachelor parties, they offer lots of ways to have fun.

“I believe people are itching to get back out, get out of their homes, and be around people again,” said Jonathan. “This is a safe environment to do so.”

Amanda said how their lounge is a game place for parents to come in and learn how to play the games with their kids.

She also does not shy away from virtual competition herself.

“I will throw down in some Mario Kart,” said Amanda.

For more information, you can visit their website.