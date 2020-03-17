Chemung Canal Trust Company announces branch changes

WETM – The Chemung Canal Trust Company announced Tuesday evening that they will be temporarily closing some of their branch offices.
These changes will take effect beginning Wednesday morning, March 18.
The following branch offices will be temporarily closed for all teller transactions:
- Elmira: 628 W. Church St
- Binghamton: 127 Court St.
- Auburn: 110 Genesee St.
- Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St.
The following branch offices will be temporarily operating their drive-up windows only:
- Big Flats: 437 Maple St.
- Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.
- Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd.
- Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.
- Owego: 1054 State Route 17
- Towanda: 304 Main St.
- Troy, PA: 159 Canton St
- Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.
These temporary realignments are an effort to exercise an abundance of caution and as a precautionary measure to allow the bank to reduce the density of our staff throughout our footprint and create greater social distance between our staff and clients, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but the health and safety of our employees and our clients remain our top priority and we believe.Anders M. Tomson, President & CEO of Chemung Canal Trust Company