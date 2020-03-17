Chemung Canal Trust Company announces branch changes

WETM – The Chemung Canal Trust Company announced Tuesday evening that they will be temporarily closing some of their branch offices.

These changes will take effect beginning Wednesday morning, March 18.

The following branch offices will be temporarily closed for all teller transactions:

Elmira: 628 W. Church St

Binghamton: 127 Court St.

Auburn: 110 Genesee St.

Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St.

The following branch offices will be temporarily operating their drive-up windows only:

Big Flats: 437 Maple St.

Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.

Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd.

Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.

Owego: 1054 State Route 17

Towanda: 304 Main St.

Troy, PA: 159 Canton St

Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.