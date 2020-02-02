Chemung Co SPCA’s Bruno and Maxine adopted, found ‘furever’ home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Chemung County SPCA’s Bruno and Maxine have been adopted.

After profiling them late last week on the newscasts, both dogs have found a ‘furever’ home.

According to the Chemung County SPCA‘s Facebook Page, they were adopted by the man pictured above.







On Saturday, the new adoptee was said to have ‘immediately fell in love and was ecstatic to hear he could take them home.’



The Chemung County SPCA explained in a Facebook post that he recently lost his dog and said “a bed’s not the same without a dog.”

He is reported to have brought a dog ramp for Bruno and Maxine.