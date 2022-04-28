ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Board of Elections is looking for voting inspectors as election season approaches.

“We’re down [roughly] 100 inspectors,” Democratic Election Commissioner James Hare said. “We have about 400 polling sites and we’re down about 50 Democrat and 50 Republican [inspectors].“

The BOE told 18 News that the shortage of inspectors surfaced during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We are in a transitioning period,” Republican Election Commissioner Sperry Navone said “A bunch of election inspectors decided that after 20 [or] 30 years, they’re no longer either able or interested.“

Qualifications to become an election inspector:

Must be a registered voter

Must be able to read and write

Able to work from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (workers are compensated)

Must attend 3-hour training prior to election day

“They are on the front line for voters who come in,” Navone said. “They greet the voters, they assist the voters, they do all the record keeping and then forward the results to the BOE on election night.”

The search for voting inspectors comes as New York debates pushing back its primary from June to August because of the controversy surrounding the Congressional map.

The extra two months would be used so that the so-called Special Master, which was appointed by the New York State Supreme Court, can redraw the Congressional district lines.