ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 8, the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar focused on current workforce trends, retention strategies, and training funding opportunities.

The webinar, aimed at employers, will have guests from Chemung-Schuyler-Steuben Workforce New York and the New York State Department of Labor’s Division of Research and Statistics.

In New York, the unemployment rate has dropped from 16.5 percent in May 2020 to 5.3 percent in January 2022.

Phyllis Balliett, the executive director for CSS Workforce NY, says some employers are still on the hunt.

“You have a lot of people who have decided to retire early,” said Balliett. “They have taken themselves out of the workforce. Also, people are having smaller families, so you don’t have as many workers.”

CSS Workforce NY focuses on connecting employers to employees.

“We also help with training dollars,” said Balliett. “So, if someone is hired, and they need some additional training, CSS can help with that. On the side of the jobseekers, we can help connect them to employers. We help with resumes. We have workshops and we also provide some funding for training.”

The company also partners with GST BOCES and their industrial maintenance program.

“We’ll be offering it to jobseekers, in combination with businesses,” said Balliett. “So they’re getting training in a classroom setting and at the place of businesses. We have done this in the past and it has been fairly successful. Individuals may be offered a job by that business they’ve been working with.”

Christian Harris from the NYS Department of Labor will also be speaking during the webinar. Harris is responsible for the analysis of workforce related trends in the Southern Tier Region of New York State.

You can click here to register for the webinar.

It is free for Chamber members and only $5 for non-members to attend. Participants will receive call-in details after registering. Registration is required.

