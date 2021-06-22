Chemung County Chamber President Kamala Keeley joins non-profit, search underway for new Chamber President

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Chamber of Commerce President Kamala Keeley is stepping down to join Three Rivers Development Corporation as their next president.

Keeley replaces Susan Payne who joined Three Rivers in 2020 and retired this year after more than thirty years in various economic development roles throughout the Southern Tier.

Keeley has served as Chamber president and CEO for the last five years and has been with the chamber since 2007.

Three Rivers Development board chairwoman Chris Sharkey shared the enthusiasm of the board in

having Keeley at the helm. “Susan Payne helped us get positioned with a new strategy, website, and

more engaged board model so it’s the perfect time to bring Kamala here to help implement and

leverage her rich connections throughout the area. “

Established in 1966, Three Rivers Development is a private sector vehicle which leads, partners, collaborates and advocates for business in Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties. According to Chemung County Chamber of Commerce board president Michael Printup, a search for a new Chamber president is underway