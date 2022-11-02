CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County.

The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest.

The caller claimed that money in the victim’s bank account was used to traffic drugs and would need to be tested. For this to happen, the caller directed the victim to withdraw the money from the bank account to be sent to a destination for testing.

The scammer told the victim that Boarder Patrol would provide an attorney to represent them for a fee and that local law enforcement would come to their home to make the arrest if they didn’t comply.

It’s to be made clear that calls like this are fake, and just a way for scammers to trick individuals into giving them money through more and more creative ways. This area has seen multiple instances of scammers using unique tactics to get money recently.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens of the importance of not sharing personal or bank account information with anyone they don’t know via telephone, email, or social media.

They advise citizens to not mail or wire money to any destination requested by anyone they don’t know, specifically subjects claiming to be from a government organization.

Scammers use certain apps to disguise their phone numbers and make it seem like they’re calling from a local organization or from someone they know when it’s not the case.