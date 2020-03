ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department has reported that there is 1 new case of COVID-19 in Chemung County.

According to the Chemungcountyny.gov , 292 total tests have been completed in Chemung County with 108 tests still pending and 12 confirmed cases.

These statistics are up to date as of March 30th, 2020 at 9:00 AM.