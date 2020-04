CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has confirmed the 16th case of COVID-19 with two patients hospitalized.

The county did not provide an update on the age, gender, whereabouts, or condition of the newest patient.

Cases have now been reported in Van Etten (1), the City of Elmira (4), Town of Elmira (1), Village of Horseheads (4), Town of Horseheads (4), and Town of Big Flats (2).

According to the county there are 120 tests still pending and 401 tests have been administered.