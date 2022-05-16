(WETM) – Construction season is in full swing, and road work projects continue to crop up across the Twin Tiers. The Chemung County Department of Public Works announced its full work program for the 2022 season, including bridge replacements, surface treatments, paving, and other projects.

According to Chemung County Executive Chriss Moss, 2022’s DWP program will invest over $20.3 million in local infrastructure. The County received more than $17.5 million from federal and state funding, and additional 2022 state highway funds will be used to offset the increased cost of materials and contracted services, Moss said.

The County is reminding residents and drivers that these projects will likely create dust and noise. The County’s spray-patching truck will also make its way through the community to repair some of the winter’s pot holes. Drivers are also reminded to drive cautiously through work zones

The full list of projects provided by the County Executive’s Office is below:

Bridge and Culvert Capital Improvements Program

Vargo Road Bridge Replacement – Work to begin late summer CR35 Chambers Road Culvert Replacement – Work to begin early to mid-summer CR52 Watercure Hill Road Culvert Replacement – Work to begin early to mid-summer CR69 over Seeley Creek Bridge Rehabilitation – Bridge NY Project – Underway CRO8 Bridge Federal Aid Project (Lowman Crossover Superstructure) – Complete Mid-June

Surface Treatments

Chip Seal Projects are scheduled for early to mid-summer.

CR10 South Corning Road – 1.2 miles CR31 Mt Zoar Road – Timber Lane to end of County road – 1.5 miles CR36 Dutch Hill Road – SR225 to Antes Road – 3.9 miles CR55 Harris Hill Road – Glider Strip to SR352-2.2 miles CR51 Lattabrook Road – 5.5 miles CR77 Lattabrook Industrial Park Road -1.3 miles CR78 Sagetown Road – 3.86 miles Crack Sealing of various County roads – Currently Underway

Highway Paving and Resurfacing Program

These projects will be completed during the early spring and summer, according to the DPW.

CR04 Marsh Road – SR223 to CR23 (3.8 miles) CR14 Swartwood Road – Both sections (0.8 miles) CR18 Lenox Avenue (0.7 miles) CR19 Fairview Avenue – CR65 to CR66 (0.31 miles) CR21 Wygant Road – SR14 to NS Corp Railroad Crossing (0.18 miles) CR24 Decker Road – SR223 to CR23 (1.25 miles) CR39 E. 14th Street (0.22 miles) CR55 Harris Hill Road – CR33 to Glider Strip (0.85 miles) CR57 Hickory Grove Road – SR14 to CR17 (1.81 miles) CR58 Oakwood Avenue – 0.67 miles CR64 Big Flats-Corning Road – CR55 to CR82 (1.3 miles) CR65 Lake Road – CR51 to County Milling Station (1.91 miles)

Other Projects