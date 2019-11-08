Chemung County Executive details proposed 2020 tax increase

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A tax increase was proposed by the Chemung County Executive in 2020.
18 News spoke exclusively with Chris Moss about the proposal. He mentioned that there is a lot to work to do but it’s something that needs to be done.
“We gave a snapshot, a summary of the 2020 proposed operating budget that will be sent to the legislature on Tuesday morning,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. “It includes a one percent property tax rate increase. It moves us from $6.86 to $6.93. Basically it utilizes half a million dollars from fund balance to balance the 2020 spending plans. There are a lot of challenges, we try to make it a fair budget,” continued Moss.
Moss also said “it’s unfortunate to have a tax increase but felt it was necessary to balance the budget.”