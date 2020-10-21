Elmira, Horseheads placed in “orange” zone, school districts moving to remote learning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss held a press conference on Wednesday after Governor Cuomo designated portions of Chemung County as “orange” and “yellow” zones.

The Elmira City School District, Elmira Heights Central School District, and Horseheads Central School District will be moving to remote learning. The exact timing of that is not set in stone, according to Moss.

Notre Dame could also be affected, but they might fall outside of the cluster map.

There is no exact timeline for when schools or businesses will have to shutdown.

Over the past three weeks, Chemung County has been around a 5% infection rate, while Steuben County has been around 4%.

Being placed in an orange zone means that schools will have to go to remote learning and certain businesses will be shutdown.

County Executive Moss’ full press conference can be watched below:

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.