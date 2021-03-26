Chemung County Health Department hosts four COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting four Moderna vaccine clinics at the County’s mass vaccination site located at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats.
The clinics are open to persons listed under 1A and 1B to include but not limited to:
- 50 and older
- Persons with comorbidities (18 years old and older)
- Homeless shelters and employees
- Restaurant employees
- Restaurant delivery workers
- Hotel/Motel workers
- Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees
- Public-facing government/public employees
- Public-facing not-for-profit workers
- Essential in-person building service workers
The first vaccine clinic will take place on Mar. 30 at 9:00 a.m. You can sign up using this link.
The second vaccine clinic will take place on Mar. 30 at 1:30 p.m. You can sign up using this link.
The third vaccine clinic will take place on Mar. 31 at 9:00 a.m. You can sign up using this link.
The fourth vaccine clinic will take place on Apr. 1 at 9:00 a.m. You can sign up using this link.
If you have any questions, please contact the Chemung County Health Department at (607)-737-2028