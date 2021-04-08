Chemung County Health Department to hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Apr. 12 in Van Etten and Apr. 13 in Chemung.

Full information regarding the clinic are as follows:

Monday, April 12, 2021 – 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Community Fire & Rescue Station. 321 State Route 224 in Van Etten, N.Y.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Former Chemung Elementary School. 71 North Street in Chemung, N.Y.

*No pre-registration is required for this clinic. Appointments are first-come, first-serve.

This clinic is open to all persons 18 years of age or older. Bring ID with your date of birth to the clinic.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.

For information on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: www.chemungcountyny.gov/covid