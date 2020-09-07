Chemung County Historical Society launches ‘COVID Memory Project’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Everyone’s experience of the coronavirus pandemic has been different. Whether it be a grocery store worker or a high school student, many people have had to adjust to a ‘new normal.’

The Chemung County Historical Society is launching a ‘COVID Memory Project’ to capture those diverse experiences of the pandemic here in Chemung County. They are looking to interview as many people as possible.

“History is happening right now and if we don’t document it, then we’re going to lose the stories because most people aren’t going to remember from twenty years on and it’s important that we capture it at the moment and that it can be preserved for future generations to have a better understanding of what’s happening and how it felt and make it real for future generations,” said Rachel Dworkin, archivist at the Chemung County Historical Society.

The project will be shared on New York Heritage, a platform for museums and libraries to share collections.

If you are interested in taking part in this project call 607-734-4167 ext. 207.