CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is launching a national overdose prevention program that will provide multiple resources for users.

According to the latest New York State Department of Health report, overdose deaths involving opioids totaled 4,766 in 2021 and have only increased since.

Due to the alarming rate of this phenomenon, Chemung County is launching EndOD, a national overdose prevention automated text messaging program that will be available to anyone in the U.S.

By simply texting ENDODNY to 55753, users will receive messages about how to access treatment, how to talk to loved ones about substance use and relapse and how to obtain and use naloxone.

EndOD is a service that is created and powered by the team at Partnership to End Addiction, a national nonprofit organization transforming the way addiction and substance use order is addressed in the U.S.

For those that are seeking information about resources for treatment, please download the Substance Abuse Regional Alliance phone app or go to www.arounja.org.

To enroll in the text messaging program, text ENDODNY to 55753. To receive alerts, text ALERT to 55753.