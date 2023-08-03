CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Rodney J. Strange, legislature for Chemung County’s 15th District, has been reported to be in the hospital, Strange’s wife told the public.

Addressing the public on Facebook on Thursday, August 3, through Strange’s official page, Strange’s wife Kathi released the following statement.

“I am asking for prayers for my husband Rodney Strange, he is very sorry he can not be at the fair this week, due to a medical emergency and he is in the hospital. Thank you,” she said.

It’s unknown at this time what the emergency is or how long Strange will be in the hospital. 18 News will have more on the subject when new information becomes available.