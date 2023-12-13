ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In a meeting held on Monday, Dec. 11, the Chemung County Legislature voted on a resolution to increase the salary of each legislator starting in 2024.

According to Resolution No. 23-667, the resolution was resolved in, starting January 1, 2024, the salary of each county legislator will be going up following an 8-6 vote.

Here is a list of the legislators and their rulings:

Voted to keep the 3% increase and pass the resolution (D) Brent Stermer (R) Mark Margeson (R) Thomas Sweet (R) John Burin (R) Scott Drake (R) Joseph Donovan (R) Rodney Strange (R) Michael Smith

Voted against the resolution and the salary increase (D) Bill McCarthy (R) Lawana Morse (R) Michael Saglibene (R) James Palmer (R) Steve Pickering (R) Martin Chalk



It’s worth noting that Legislator Joseph Brennan was excused from the meeting and didn’t vote.

The salary increase from the resolved resolution follows that of the budget committee recommendation, not from the county executive, and can be seen below:

Legislators 2023 Salary: $17,591 2024 Salary: $18,119

Legislative Majority & Minority Leaders (two total officials) 2023 Salary: $20,369 2024 Salary: $20,979

Legislative Vice Chairman 2023 Salary: $21,597 2024 Salary: $22,245

Legislative Chairman 2023 Salary: $42,217 2024 Salary: $43,484

The 8-6 vote changed slightly from a special meeting held on Dec. 5, where Democratic Minority Leader William McCarthy issued a motion to eliminate the proposed salary increase.

In that 7-8 ruling, McCarthy failed to get enough support to eliminate the increase, with the following legislators voting to keep vs eliminate it:

Voting to keep the 3% salary increase: (D) Brent Stermer (R) Mark Margeson (R) Thomas Sweet (R) John Burin (R) Joseph Brennan (R) Scott Drake (R) Michael Smith (R) Rodney Strange

Voted to eliminate the 3% salary increase: (R) Bill McCarthy (R) Lawana Morse (R) Michael Saglibene (R) Joseph Donovan (R) James Palmer (R) Steve Pickering (R) Martin Chalk



18 News reached out to Legislator Donovan for comment as to why they switched their voting from wanting to eliminate the 3% salary increase to voting for the 3% salary increase, but no response has been made at the writing of this article.