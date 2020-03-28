Chemung County Live Stream Q & A Regarding Coronavirus

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM) – On Friday evening Chemung County Executive, Christopher Moss, and Chemung County Public Health Director, Pete Buzzetti, held a Q & A live stream to answer questions residents had regarding the coronavirus.

As of Friday evening, there are a total of nine confirmed positive cases in the county.

Pete Buzzetti noted that he has noticed the community practicing social distancing and is proud.

“I have seen less cars on the road, less cars in parking lots, even in facilities that are allowed to be open,” said Buzzetti.

During the presentation, Buzzetti touched on why statistics given by the governor may differ from what the county provides.

“We get the data right from the testing source, talk to the people talk to the hospitals, and such. So, I can verify that our numbers are correct,” Buzzetti said.

Another topic was the fact that some golf courses around Chemung county have opened for the season. Governor Andrew Cuomo has specific rules that golfers must follow and if those are not followed the county will investigate any incidents.

“Mind you if there is a complaint there we are going to investigate it. If it’s verified we will tell the golf course they can’t be open anymore,” Chemung County Executive, Christopher Moss.

Personal Protective Equipment has become a need for both health care workers and first responders.

Buzzetti said that the county has received numerous donations from residents along with industries.

To view the entire presentation you can head over to the county’s website. You can locate all archived live streams by clicking the Live Meeting and Video Archived, located under “FEATURED LINKS.”