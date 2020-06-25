Chemung County looking at financial health as region moves into Phase 4

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss says that as the Southern Tier moves into phase four it’s time to focus on the financial health of the county, saying they’re in a “financial storm.”

The county outlined steps they have already taken and those they plan to take financially, including maintaining a hiring freeze, cutting organizational funding 10%, and canceling projects.

Reviewing shared services will also be reviewed, specifically with Elmira, according to Moss.

Moss says the money has to come from someplace to cover the cost of masks, overtime, and other unexpected costs brought upon by COVID-19, and he hopes that a financial stimulus package sends money directly to the county and not to the state.

Moss also addressed other issues regarding phase four, including the Governor announcing that gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks, and other “high risk” activities could not reopen as anticipated.

The county executive said there’s “no good scientific reason” not to allow for gyms to reopen and that he’s “very disappointed” with communication from the Governor, saying that the region voices their concern and it “falls on deaf ears.”

Moss went on to say that the “public did a fabulous job” when it came to social distancing and wearing masks but emphasized that it must continue if people want the region to remain open.

When discussing the Governor’s tri-state travel advisory, Moss says that people with tips regarding potential violations should call the PAUSE enforcement hotline set up by the Governor.

While the county will not be out trying to enforce the advisory, if there are tips regarding a violation the local Department of Health will investigate.

Chemung County has seen 113 cases of COVID-19 with 109 recoveries, three deaths, and one active hospitalization.