Chemung County man indicted for trying to strangle woman with dog leash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been indicted for holding a woman against her will and trying to strangle her with a dog leash.

Michael Maycumber was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on November 19 for allegedly imprisoning a woman in Elmira.

According to court documents, on September 22, 2021, Maycumber “intentionally and unlawfully confined” a woman to a bedroom on West Clinton Street. He allegedly choked her with his hands before trying to wrap a dog leash around her neck.

He was indicted for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Criminal Contempt.