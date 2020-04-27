Chemung County Nursing Facility staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee at the Chemung County Nursing Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti.

According to Buzzetti, the staff member requested a test after showing some symptoms and was quarantined.

It’s unknown whether the staff member had any contact with residents or coworkers after contracting the virus. Buzzetti says that staff at the facility are equipped with PPE and are screened.

In Chemung County, 93 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 53 have recovered. Two are currently hospitalized and one person, a 70-year-old woman, has died

18 News first received word of the positive test from a viewer tip.

