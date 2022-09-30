ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Loneliness, social isolation, and anxiety can be hard and difficult challenges for members of the senior community. Luckily, members from the Chemung County Office of Aging have come up with ways for those individuals to cope with those challenges.

Animatronic pets are seen as a way to provide company and comfort for those struggling in our community.

According to the Office of Aging, the pets act like real animals and will respond with noise after being touched. The animals are designed to prompt individuals to speak more and be more comfortable around loved ones and others around them.

The animatronics provide another good in that they don’t require vet visits, food, or maintenance, while at the same time being able to provide interaction and a comforting role that someone that may live alone is missing.

The office says that the program can have an impact on members of the community ages 60 and up.

The office encourages anyone that may feel they can benefit from having one of the animatronics in their home, to stop into the Department of Aging located at 425 Pennsylvania Ave., inside the Human Resource Center.