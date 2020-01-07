Chemung County Parents Against Bullying host Q&A panel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight at Southside Alliance Church, a panel of School administrators from Chemung County, law enforcement and probation representatives came together to answer questions from the community about bullying in the schools.

Members of the community attended and listened to the panel discuss multiple topics including cyberbullying, youth court, the Dignity for All Student Act (DASA), counseling, and supervision on the school bus.

Jill Nobles, a parent who created a Facebook group called Chemung County Parents Against Bullying organized the event.

She said she wanted to bring together the school administrators and parents to start the conversation about bullying.

“I think its really important for administrators to see parents have these concerns and I think it is really important for the parents to see its not us against them. we are all in this together,” Nobles said. “It’s about protecting our kids and keeping them safe so I think bringing all these people together really opened the door a little bit and I hope to continue the conversation”