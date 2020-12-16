Chemung County police chiefs hold press conference for Governors order police reform

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police chiefs and the Chemung County Sheriff met to discuss the current status of the Chemung County Police Reform Committee’s work in a morning press conference.

This comes after Governor Cuomo announced new guidance for police reform collaboratives to reinvent and modernize policing in June.

There will be a Town Hall on December 17th at 7 p.m. for police chiefs to hear ideas and concerns of community members and residents on police reform. Click here to register for the event.

For more information, you can find their website here. The Police Chiefs are asking the community to fill out a survey.