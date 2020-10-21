Chemung County prepares for early voting

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early voting in New York begins this Saturday, October 24th, and lasts until November 1st for registered voters.

There are three ways voters can vote: by mail, on election day, and voting early.

Chemung County Executive, Christopher Moss, addressed the county’s plan during the Wednesday afternoon press conference for making sure that registered voters are safe while standing in line at the polls.

“We haven’t crossed that bridge yet, but we know a lot of people will participate in early voting and we’re expecting those numbers to be a little larger than they were last year, so we will accommodate it by social distancing, making sure that everybody has their mask on. We won’t be closing that, but we’ll make the accommodations. People will have to be patient, but we’ll get them through,” said Moss.

Dates and hours may vary based on where you live. Click here for polling locations in Chemung County.