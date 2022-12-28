ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been rising. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements and healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decline of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
According to the data, three local counties are among the top ten in lowest life expectancy, while three counties rank around the middle to higher range in life expectancy.
49. Suffolk County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 10
- Length of life rank: 13
- Quality of life rank: 10
49. Ontario County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 8
- Length of life rank: 15
- Quality of life rank: 7
47. Schoharie County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 36
- Length of life rank: 42
- Quality of life rank: 27
47. Livingston County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 11
- Length of life rank: 10
- Quality of life rank: 17
44. Hamilton County
- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 29
- Length of life rank: 32
- Quality of life rank: 29
44. Lewis County
- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 26
- Length of life rank: 19
- Quality of life rank: 35
44. Staten Island
- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 18
- Length of life rank: 14
- Quality of life rank: 24
41. Ulster County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 25
- Length of life rank: 23
- Quality of life rank: 25
41. Tioga County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 24
- Length of life rank: 25
- Quality of life rank: 22
41. Essex County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 19
- Length of life rank: 17
- Quality of life rank: 18
40. Otsego County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 21
- Length of life rank: 26
- Quality of life rank: 19
39. Orange County
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 14
- Length of life rank: 20
- Quality of life rank: 11
38. Albany County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 22
- Length of life rank: 24
- Quality of life rank: 21
37. Monroe County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 39
- Length of life rank: 34
- Quality of life rank: 44
36. Herkimer County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 31
- Length of life rank: 29
- Quality of life rank: 37
33. Franklin County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 40
- Length of life rank: 27
- Quality of life rank: 55
33. Cayuga County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 33
- Length of life rank: 37
- Quality of life rank: 30
33. Clinton County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 28
- Length of life rank: 21
- Quality of life rank: 42
32. Onondaga County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 32
- Length of life rank: 33
- Quality of life rank: 33
29. Warren County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 27
- Length of life rank: 35
- Quality of life rank: 16
29. Wyoming County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 17
- Length of life rank: 12
- Quality of life rank: 26
29. Schuyler County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 16
- Length of life rank: 16
- Quality of life rank: 15
28. Rensselaer County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 30
- Length of life rank: 31
- Quality of life rank: 31
24. Greene County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 51
- Length of life rank: 55
- Quality of life rank: 41
24. Schenectady County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 44
- Length of life rank: 38
- Quality of life rank: 47
24. Wayne County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 41
- Length of life rank: 41
- Quality of life rank: 32
24. St. Lawrence County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 35
- Length of life rank: 28
- Quality of life rank: 46
23. Washington County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 34
- Length of life rank: 30
- Quality of life rank: 43
22. Steuben County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 37
- Length of life rank: 36
- Quality of life rank: 36
19. Delaware County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 50
- Length of life rank: 57
- Quality of life rank: 28
19. Broome County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 49
- Length of life rank: 47
- Quality of life rank: 50
19. Cortland County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 45
- Length of life rank: 39
- Quality of life rank: 54
17. The Bronx
- Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 62
- Length of life rank: 56
- Quality of life rank: 62
17. Erie County
- Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 46
- Length of life rank: 44
- Quality of life rank: 52
15. Oswego County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 47
- Length of life rank: 46
- Quality of life rank: 38
15. Allegany County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 43
- Length of life rank: 40
- Quality of life rank: 39
12. Chautauqua County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 55
- Length of life rank: 51
- Quality of life rank: 57
12. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 42
- Length of life rank: 43
- Quality of life rank: 34
12. Genesee County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 38
- Length of life rank: 48
- Quality of life rank: 14
10. Seneca County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 48
- Length of life rank: 59
- Quality of life rank: 20
10. Yates County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 23
- Length of life rank: 45
- Quality of life rank: 5
7. Fulton County
- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 56
- Length of life rank: 52
- Quality of life rank: 58
7. Orleans County
- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 54
- Length of life rank: 49
- Quality of life rank: 56
7. Oneida County
- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 52
- Length of life rank: 50
- Quality of life rank: 49
5. Sullivan County
- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 61
- Length of life rank: 62
- Quality of life rank: 59
5. Niagara County
- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 53
- Length of life rank: 54
- Quality of life rank: 51
3. Cattaraugus County
- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 60
- Length of life rank: 58
- Quality of life rank: 60
3. Montgomery County
- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 59
- Length of life rank: 53
- Quality of life rank: 61
2. Chenango County
- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 57
- Length of life rank: 60
- Quality of life rank: 48
1. Chemung County
- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: 58
- Length of life rank: 61
- Quality of life rank: 53