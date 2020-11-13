Chemung County reports four deaths, three at Woodbrook Assisted Living

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported four COVID-19 deaths, three of which were residents at Woodbrook Assisted Living Residence on Maple Ave. in Elmira.

The four latest deaths were a 71-year old female, a 97-year old female, a 97-year old male and a 93-year old male, all from the Town of Southport.

We want to send our condolences to the individuals’ families and friends. The County Executive and the Health Department would like to remind everyone of the continued importance of mask use, social distancing, and proper handwashing.

18 News has reached out to Woodbrook for comment on the three fatalities.

Chemung County has now reported 27 COVID-19 deaths since April, 23 of which have been since September.

On Friday Chemung County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 with 144 active cases and 39 hospitalizations. The county also reported 2,333 recoveries since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

