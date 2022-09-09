ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Have a humane animal trap you’re no longer using? The Chemung County SPCA is asking for trap donations in order to assist in spaying and neutering wild cats in the area.

As a part of the Community Cats Program, The Chemung County SPCA loans out humane traps so residents can catch wild cats and bring them into the shelter to be spayed and neutered.

The SPCA says that the program aims to improve the lives of free-roaming and feral cats in the area and to reduce the unnecessary euthanasia of healthy cats not suitable for adoption.

You can donate an old trap you’re no longer using, or, you can donate a new trap directly through the SPCA’s amazon page here.

Traps can also be dropped off at the shelter from Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.