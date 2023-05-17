ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Thursday, May 18th, at 6:30 PM there is an informational session answering the question, “Is having an emotional support animal right for you?”

The Chemung County SPCA is partnering with the Family Services of Chemung County at the Neighborhood Transformation Center (314 Church St., Elmira). The event is free to attend with no registration is required.

There will be conversations about: what an emotional support animal is, if it’s right for you, how to get one, and the difference between emotional support, therapy, and service animals.