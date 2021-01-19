Chemung County to hold final public hearing on police reform tonight

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be holding its final public hearing tonight outlining Chemung County’s plan regarding police reform.

This comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203 on June 12, 2020, requiring local governments to adopt police reform policies following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Daniel Prude, and other black people in the hands of police officials.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Police Department, Elmira Heights Police Department, Horseheads Village Police Department, and the Town of Elmira Police Department, all make up five of the law enforcement agencies in Chemung County.

Chemung County will adopt one local law to meet the requirements of the Executive Order.

These local governments are required to include their community in the discussion and come up with a plan by April 1, 2021.

Failure to do this will result in a loss of State funding.

The Chemung County Police Reform and Reinvention Committee will be holding a town hall meeting tonight at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

County residents interested in participating should click here to sign-up for the meeting.