CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Looking to find a new go-to place to eat this spring? If so, then Chemung Restaurant Week is just for you, and it starts this Friday.

Chemung Restaurant Week will be entering its second year and is designed to highlight vibrant and diverse restaurants found throughout Chemung County.

Special prices will be available at participating restaurants to attract new customers and gain exposure as a whole. The week allows tourists and locals alike to travel to different restaurants and help support locally owned-locations.

Chemung Restaurant Week begins Friday, March 24, and runs until Sunday, April 2.

Done through the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce and Elmira Downtown Development, Inc., are very excited to bring back this event for the second straight year.

“This event offers participants the opportunity to try a variety of dining experiences and culinary options at discounted rates,” said Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, President of the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce.

“In return, restaurants gain exposure and can expand their customer base,” Herrick-McGonigal said. “We are proud to support the entire local restaurant community through this event and for all Chamber-related events,” she said.

The current list of participating restaurants and their menus is available on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.