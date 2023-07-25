ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed wrapped up their annual week-long summer camp in Elmira on July 21.

The summer camp was hosted by the Chemung River Friends’ Executive Director Elizabeth Zilinski, with planning and partnerships secured by the Chemung River Friends’ Outreach Coordinator Karen Charnetski.

A dozen children, ages six through twelve, started the week by making towers out of pasta and marshmallows, playing field games and going on nature hikes. Haley Frame, who runs Yoga by Haley, also came in to teach the children mindfulness, the calming power of nature and trees and assisted campers with making upcycled boats to race on the river.

Finger Lakes Composting attended the camp to show the children how worms, food scraps, leaves and shredded paper can make a compost mix that could be used in their home gardens. As a result, five of the campers were able to take home their own compost-in-a-jar, which they assembled with their team.

Nikole Watts, who serves on the Chemung River Friends board and is employed by Chemung County Stormwater Coalition, hosted a macroinvertebrate workshop where children were able to go into the river to catch and study stream bugs and learn about what they indicate about the health of our waterways.

The camp also held a river safety and paddling demonstration, followed by a kayak trip on the Chemung River hosted by Seneca Lake Kayak. Lunch was provided daily by Town of Elmira Community Center Director Patty Carozza. Camp counselors Addy and Ryleigh assisted Zilinski with the children, taking them to the town pool every afternoon.

If you have children under the age of 12, the Chemung River Friends encourage you to consider signing them up for the Town of Elmira summer camps.

The organization’s programs are sponsored in part by The Anderson Foundation, Casella Waste Systems, The Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes and The Hilliard Corporation & Foundation.