Chemung Speedrome hosts car show swap meet; races start next weekend

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung Speedrome held an open house and car show swap meet on Apr. 25 as they prepare for races to begin next weekend.

The racetrack was forced to slam on their brakes in 2020.

They held one race for the entirety of the year. However, as weather gets warmer, they are ready to get the rubber back on the road.

Ray Hodge, promoter at Chemung Speedrome, said he is hoping to make up for what they lost in 2020.

“I think we’re making some progress,” said Hodge. “We’ve got a good schedule out and we start racing next Friday night.”

On Apr. 30 and May. 1, the track will be having shows.

“Hopefully, we can bring the fans back out and give them some good local short-track racing,” said Hodge.

Hodge said the Chemung Speedrome has been a staple in the community for a long time. They held an open house and “swap meet” to bring people together. For racing fanatics who don’t know what this means, Hodge explained.

“A lot of racers have collected items over the years and have them sitting in their garages and we do these swap meets once in a while,” said Hodge. “They dig everything out of the garage, kind of like a race car rummage sale. They bring their stuff out and one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

It just so happened to be a special day for Ray too. Apr. 25 is his birthday.