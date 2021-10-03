Chemung Valley 4 Life holds pro-life rally in Wisner Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Oct. 3, members of Chemung Valley 4 Life held a pro-life rally as a part of the 33rd annual National Life Chain.

Chemung Valley 4 Life is a non-profit, nonsectarian organization established to promote the dignity of human life from conception to natural death.

According to John Brennan, secretary of Chemung Valley 4 Life, prayers were said at the rally for “unborn babies and for the moms who may feel pressured to abort their child”.

“Prayers also were said for the moms and dads who made the tragic mistake of abortion, that they seek out and find the Love and Forgiveness of the Lord,” wrote Brennan. “That also includes all those who work or have worked in the abortion industry, for Jesus will forgive those who turn away from sin.”



Images courtesy of John Brennan

The event follows pro-choice rallies that occurred across the nation on October 2nd, including in Elmira. These rallies follow the controversial bill passed in Texas by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The law, known as Senate Bill 8, forbids abortions after as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before most people realize they are pregnant.