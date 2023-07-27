(Courtesy: FIRST News Now) Cherry Springs State Park is holding free programs this weekend.

COUDERSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – Cherry Springs State Park will be offering free in-person programs this weekend.

According to FIRST News Now, the state park will be hosting multiple free events for the public on July 28, 29 and 30. Some of the events will take place on more than one day.

On Friday, July, 28, visitors can attend a Park Welcome & Walking tour from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Astronomy Trivia Night from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a Gibbous Moon & Planet Watch from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, July 29, visitors can attend Launch into Space: Lunar Landing – Yard Games from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Nature at Night: Owl Prowl from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a Gibbous Moon & Planet Watch from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Sunday, July 30, visitors can attend Music Under the Stars – EMMF Brass Quintet “Explore the Universe” from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky from 9:45 to 10:30 p.m. and a Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Star gazing programs will take place in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.

Registration for these events is encouraged but not required. Those who do register will have the opportunity to receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather or other circumstances.

To register for these programs, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park?fbclid=IwAR0TuAGAmQ-zVmQecwEMthvA9Z4QqCoS6oPNJdvRto8Yu0X3627KeE9btps

For more information, contact 814-435-1037 or cherryspringsee@pa.gov.