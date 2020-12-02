Child COVID-19 cases sees record high

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, teachers check students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Not knowing if children are infected makes it difficult for schools to reopen safely, many experts say. Scarce data on whether infected children _ including those without symptoms _ easily spread the disease to others complicates the issue, said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University infectious disease specialist. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season is a time to spend with family and friends, but with a spike in Coronavirus cases, this season maybe a little bit more difficult for children.

A new survey suggests two-thirds of parents are concerned about their children’s mental health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), health officials stated that fewer children have been sick with COVID-19.

Since then there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in children. The number of new cases in children has reached a record high.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 154,000 cases were reported last week. That is the highest weekly increase.

Over the last two weeks, there was a 29 percent increase in pediatric cases.

Over 1.3 million children have now tested positive for COVID-19 and children make up 12 percent of all cases.