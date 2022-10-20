Some of the winter coats that will be given away during Saturday’s coat giveaway.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Affairs Stop the Violence will be taking time on Saturday in Elmira to hold a winter coat giveaway for young children, and to bring the community together.

Founder of Family Affairs Stop the Violence, Sean White, has collected around 75 brand new winter coats to give away on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is designed to give young kids in the area a coat for the winter, and for parents to spend an afternoon with their kids.

Food will be available for those that come to the event, as well as, the official opening ceremony for Family Affairs Stop the Violence’s physical location inside of Shabach Tabernacle Church.

Coats available at the giveaway are for children ages 2-8 years in age. The event is by registration only by contacting Sean White by phone at 607-207-8819 or 646-363-7086, those interested must register before Saturday, or else their name will not be put on the list. Anyone not on the registration list that shows up to the event will not receive a coat.

“It made me feel real good,” White said when asked how giving back to the community made him feel. “I didn’t do too much for my kids when they were alive,” he said, referring to two of his children that were killed by violence, “so, I’m doing something now, and I think they (his children) would appreciate that,” he said. “I wasn’t the best dude back then, but I’m one of the greatest dudes now,” he said, “and again, I love Elmira, and I know Elmira loves me.”

The coat drive will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the food will be available at noon. White is asking for those attending to come at noon to enjoy the lunch and the ceremony for welcoming Family Affairs Stop the Violence into the neighborhood.

Shabach Tabernacle Church can be found at 1133 Lake St. in Elmira.

In addition to the events happening on Saturday, White will be asking for a cease-fire across the city got 20 days so that kids can enjoy the Halloween holiday in peace.