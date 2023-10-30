AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 34°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:04 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Tomorrow is Halloween and temperatures are cold enough to give you chills! What will the trick-or-treating conditions be for tonight and tomorrow? Details below:

TODAY:

Steady showers start the work week off this morning. We also woke up with our high temperatures for the day in the upper 40s near 50, and with cooler air flowing in from the NW today, we trend cooler throughout the afternoon. NW flow over the lakes will also spark up isolated lake effect showers this afternoon, and it likely won’t be the steady rainfall that we woke up with.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, spotty lake effect showers could become a mix of snow flurries and rain, especially for our higher elevations. Showers begin to dry out overnight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures drop into the mid to low 30s

REST OF THE WEEK:

We get a mainly dry start to our Halloween tomorrow, and chances for showers are mainly reserved for late night and overnight when the next area of low-pressure moves in. Any chances for showers overnight could be a few sprinkles mixed in with flurries with overnight lows getting down to the 20s and 30s. There isn’t much moisture accompanying the system, which leaves our Wednesday with only a chance for spotty showers or a wintry mix, and mainly drying out as high pressure settles back in for the second half of our week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59

